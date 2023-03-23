UrduPoint.com

Poland Wants EU To Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once A Year - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Ministry

Poland suggests the European Union should revise its anti-Russian sanctions not once every six months, but once a year, Polish Minister for the European Union Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told journalists

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Poland suggests the European Union should revise its anti-Russian sanctions not once every six months, but once a year, Polish Minister for the European Union Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told journalists.

"We will try to have sanctions against Russia prolonged every year and not every six months. That is our premise," he said before the EU summit, which will be held from March 23-24 in Brussels.

At the summit, the European leaders will discuss the situation around Ukraine and the EU's continued support for Kiev.

On February 25, the EU imposed a new, already its 10th, package of sanctions against Russia expanding export, import and personal restrictions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of deterring and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and sanctions have inflicted serious damage to the global economy.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels Vladimir Putin Kiev Poland Turkish Lira February March From

Recent Stories

ICC Decisions Cannot Affect Work of Russian Diplom ..

ICC Decisions Cannot Affect Work of Russian Diplomats in UN - Russian Foreign Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia to Supply 22Bcm of Gas to China Via Power o ..

Russia to Supply 22Bcm of Gas to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline This Year - ..

7 minutes ago
 EU Expecting Phone Call Between Chinese, Ukrainian ..

EU Expecting Phone Call Between Chinese, Ukrainian Leaders - Dutch Prime Ministe ..

7 minutes ago
 FAC arranges painting exhibition

FAC arranges painting exhibition

7 minutes ago
 UAE boasts strong customer protection ecosystem th ..

UAE boasts strong customer protection ecosystem that regulates markets, enhancin ..

47 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of A ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of Arab, Islamic countries on Rama ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.