Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Poland suggests the European Union should revise its anti-Russian sanctions not once every six months, but once a year, Polish Minister for the European Union Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told journalists.

"We will try to have sanctions against Russia prolonged every year and not every six months. That is our premise," he said before the EU summit, which will be held from March 23-24 in Brussels.

At the summit, the European leaders will discuss the situation around Ukraine and the EU's continued support for Kiev.

On February 25, the EU imposed a new, already its 10th, package of sanctions against Russia expanding export, import and personal restrictions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of deterring and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and sanctions have inflicted serious damage to the global economy.