Poland Wants Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Bolstered As Taliban Step Up Offensive

Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

Poland Wants Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Bolstered as Taliban Step Up Offensive

Poland has urged the sides in the Afghan peace process to bolster negotiations amid an ongoing onslaught by the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), the Polish foreign ministry said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Poland has urged the sides in the Afghan peace process to bolster negotiations amid an ongoing onslaught by the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), the Polish foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The Taliban are currently battling the Afghan government forces for control of the southern city of Kandahar. The Islamist movement is believed to have captured one-third of Afghan provincipal capitals.

"We urge all the parties to reinvigorate and advance peace talks. Humanitarian access to areas the Taliban control must be granted and respect for human rights, including the rights of women, and democratic achievements must be preserved. We are constantly discussing the developments in Afghanistan with our EU partners and NATO allies," the ministry said in a statement.

Warsaw is "appalled" by the deteriorating security situation in the Central Asia nation, with record numbers of civilian casualties, which it blames on the "advancement of the Taliban offensive."

Violent clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. Earlier in the week, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the movement had rejected Washington's proposal to have an interim government and wanted what he described as "a fundamental solution."

The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the surge in violence in Afghanistan in recent weeks, calling for an immediate end to the fighting and the start of meaningful peace talks.

