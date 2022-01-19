Poland Wants NATO to Continue Military Drills on Eastern Flank

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Poland has asked NATO to continue military exercises in eastern Europe in response to the Russian-Belarusian drills, the head of the Polish presidency's National Security Bureau said Tuesday.

"We have been pressing our NATO allies during negotiations to continue the policy of allied exercises," Pawel Soloch told reporters.

The deputy chief of staff of the Belarusian armed forces said that the troops would take part in a snap exercise together with the Russians from February 10-20. Soloch said Poland would not consider curbing military exercises in its territory as long as Russian military activity persisted.