MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Poland is trying to cover up its expansion into Western Ukraine by deploying massive camouflage propaganda for this, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

"According to Sergei Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the information received by the Service testifies to the nervous reaction of the Polish leadership to the fact that its plans to dismember Ukraine had become the subject of public attention," the Foreign Intelligence Service said in a statement.

"Warsaw expected that in the context of tense geopolitical confrontation, neither Kiev, nor Washington, nor Moscow would pay attention to its methodical preparations for the seizure of Ukrainian lands. Poland hoped that once the conflict in Ukraine turned into a diplomatic phase settlement, the parties would be forced to accept 'Polish expansion' as a fait accompli. Now, due to the leaks of sensitive information, the Polish leadership is forced to remove the concerns that sound from 'NATO and EU allies,'" the report says.

Warsaw hopes to improve the case with massive propaganda, the SVR said.

Controlled think tanks and media have been instructed to launch a media campaign that would disguise Poland's actions to strengthen its position in Ukraine and refute "inappropriate rumors," the SVR added.

Poland is ready to go for more active cooperation on the Ukrainian issue with Hungary and Romania, covering up its plans to seize Western Ukraine, it said.

"It is proposed to make an emphasis on creating the image of 'collective participation' of all European neighbors of Ukraine in the affairs of Kiev. For this, Warsaw is ready to go for more active cooperation on the Ukrainian issue with Hungary and Romania, thus hiding behind them to implement its own plans," the statement says.