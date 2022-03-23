Poland Wants to Expel 'Unprecedented' Number of Russian Diplomats - Moscow

The number of Russian diplomats in Poland is less than the number Warsaw wants to expel, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Warsaw ordered 45 Russian diplomats out of the country over alleged espionage.

Moscow pledged to respond to the move, while Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev slammed the decision as unfounded. Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that the number of diplomats Poland wants to expel is "unprecedented."

"To be honest, we don't even understand where such a figure came from, given that it is somewhat more similar to what we understand, the quantitative indicator of the diplomatic staff," Zakharova said, adding that just over 50 diplomats work in the Russian embassy in Warsaw.