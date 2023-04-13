Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Poland Wants To Host European Maintenance Center For Abrams Tanks - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Poland Wants to Host European Maintenance Center for Abrams Tanks - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Poland wants to host a European maintenance center for the US Abrams tanks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Morawiecki also said that Poland aims to host production of ammunition containing depleted uranium for US Abrams tanks.

"I spoke here (the prime minister is visiting the United States) with the US military, with the management of the enterprise (Lockheed Martin) about the possibility of locating an enterprise in Poland that will repair and service Abrams tanks in Europe," Morawiecki said.

According to Morawiecki, before only the US military used Abrams tanks but Poland had purchased 116 such tanks earlier this year. The official added that Romania is also thinking about purchasing Abrams tanks.

"It is important for me to place in Poland a maintenance center and a service center for Abrams tanks for the whole of Europe," Morawiecki said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Enterprise Poland Romania United States

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown P ..

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince of Fujairah

37 minutes ago
 Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corrupti ..

Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

46 minutes ago
 Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tape ..

Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tapes US House Speaker Gave to Fox ..

51 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $ ..

Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit ..

51 minutes ago
 US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour o ..

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour of Ireland

1 hour ago
 US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later ..

US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.