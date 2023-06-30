Poland Wants to Host US Nuclear Weapons - Prime Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Poland wants to host US nuclear weapons in response to deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"In connection with the fact that Russia intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ... we all appealing to the entire NATO to take part in the Nuclear Sharing program," Morawiecki told reporters after the EU summit.