Poland Wants To Strip Immunity From 73 Judges, Prosecutors Who Served In Early 1980s

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Poland is seeking to lift immunity on at least 73 judges and prosecutors who served during the 1981-1983 martial law in then-communist country, Zbigniew Ziobro, justice minister and public prosecutor general, has told Polskie Radio.

According to Ziobro, all previous attempts to hold these people accountable for "handing out unlawful sentences during the martial law" have failed, as "the Supreme Court has consistently refused" to strip them of immunity. The situation, the minister continued, has changed after the Supreme Court's reorganization.

"After the establishment of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, the situation has changed.

Therefore, the IPN [Institute of National Remembrance] has sent another application to remove the immunity. In total, as far as I know, 73 applications were sent to lift immunity on judges and prosecutors of that period," Ziobro said.

According to the official, 14 such applications have been accepted and are to be reviewed.

Then-communist government of Poland imposed a martial law in December 1981 in an attempt to crack down on opposition, in particular the Solidarity Movement. The martial law was lifted in July 1983.

