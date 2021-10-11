Poland Warns Against 'Illegal' Suspension of EU Recovery Funds

UrduPoint.com

Poland declared on Monday that any attempt to suspend allocation of funds to the country via the EU recovery plan has no legal basis

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Poland declared on Monday that any attempt to suspend allocation of funds to the country via the EU recovery plan has no legal basis.

"The suspension of the EU recovery funds holds no legal basis. These are illegal actions," government spokesman Piotr Muller told Polish tv.

The European Commission is acting contrary to the law, while scolding Poland, Hungary and other countries for issues with the rule of law, he continued.

The official further called the commission's threats a "political game" and an attempt to save face.

In April 2020, the EU adopted the NextGenerationEU pandemic recovery fund, worth 750 billion Euros (around $868 billion) to help member states weather the pandemic-induced crisis.

Poland and Hungary initially vetoed the package in protest against the commission proposing the rule of law conditionality clause. The commission is yet to green-light the recovery plans of the two countries.

