Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Poland on Friday warned the expulsion of a Polish diplomat from Russia could lead to the "further deepening of the crisis in bilateral relations" between the two countries.

The Polish foreign ministry also said in a statement that it had summoned Russia's ambassador to Warsaw over the expulsion announced by Moscow earlier on Friday.