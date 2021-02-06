UrduPoint.com
Poland Warns Diplomat's Expulsion From Russia Could Hurt Ties

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:47 AM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Poland on Friday warned the expulsion of a Polish diplomat from Russia could lead to the "further deepening of the crisis in bilateral relations" between the two countries.

The Polish foreign ministry also said in a statement that it had summoned Russia's ambassador to Warsaw over the expulsion announced by Moscow earlier on Friday.

More Stories From World

