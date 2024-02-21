Open Menu

Poland Warns Farmers' Pro-Putin Slogans 'possibly' Influenced By Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Poland's foreign ministry on Wednesday denounced pro-Putin and anti-Ukrainian slogans at farmers' protests there, saying they were "possibly" influenced by Russia.

During the protests on Tuesday against competition from imports of cheaper Ukrainian products, farmers in Gorzyczki, southern Poland, unfurled a banner saying "Putin, get Ukraine, Brussels and our government in order".

The picture of the banner was widely circulated on social media, prompting angry reactions from many Ukrainians.

"We believe that this is an attempt to take over the agricultural protest movement by extreme and irresponsible groups, possibly under the influence of Russian agents," the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement.

It called on the protest organisers to "identify and eliminate from their movement the few initiators of such actions".

