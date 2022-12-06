WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday after a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Salome Zourabichvili, that Poland completely supported Georgia's intention to join the European Union and NATO.

"I assured Madam President of Poland's and Poles' continued support for Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic intentions of future membership, we all hope in the European Union, in the North Atlantic Alliance," Duda said.

He expressed his hopes that Georgia will soon receive the candidate status by the European Union and start making progress on this path.

NATO members supported Ukraine and Georgia's early admission into NATO at the 2008 Bucharest Summit. In June 2022, at the summit in Brussels they reiterated their commitment, however no deadline was suggested. In the same month, European leaders announced their readiness to grant Georgia the candidate status after fulfilling a certain number of requirements.