Poland Will Immediately Respond to Consul Expulsion From Belarus - Deputy Foreign Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Poland will immediately provide an adequate response to the expulsion of its consul from Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Wednesday.

The Belarusian Foreign Minister asked Polish consul in Brest, Jerzy Timofeyuk, to leave the country because of his participation in an unofficial event dedicated to the "cursed soldiers.

"We see this decision of the Belarusian authorities as absolutely groundless and inexplicable. Poland will immediately provide an adequate response to this groundless move," Przydacz told the Polskie Radio broadcaster.

Cursed soldiers, also known as doomed soldiers, is a term describing various anti-Soviet and anti-Communist Polish movements that were formed in the later stages of World War II and in its aftermath.