Poland Will Lack Time to Vaccinate Enough People Before 3d Wave of COVID-19 - Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Poland will not have time to vaccinate the required number of people before the expected third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski said Wednesday.

"We will start vaccination as soon as the vaccines arrive in the country.

If the vaccination starts in January-February, we will not achieve results that would protect from the third wave," Niedzielski said while aired by Telewizja Polska.

The minister asked his fellow citizens to spend the coming winter holidays at home in order to stem the third wave of the coronavirus disease.

Poland has seen rapid growth of daily cases from early October to early November, with new infections topping 27,000 on November 7.

To date, Poland has confirmed 876,333 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 13,774 , according to the World Health Organization.