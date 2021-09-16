UrduPoint.com

Poland Will Not Amend Constitution, Recognize Same-Sex Unions - Prime Minister's Office

Poland is not going to change its constitution in order to recognize same-sex marriage, as stipulated in the European Parliament's resolution, head of the Polish prime minister's office Michal Dvorczyk said on Thursday

On Tuesday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on LGBT rights, according to which marriages or unions registered in one European Union member state must be recognized in all member states, and same-sex spouses and partners must be treated in the same way as heterosexual ones.

"I can say with absolute certainty that the introduction in Poland of the institution of the family other than the union of a woman and a man would require a change in the constitution. We do not intend to change the constitution.

We are not going to strike at the institution of the family, which is key for the functioning of any state," Dvorczyk said on Polish radio.

The head of the Polish prime minister's office also said that "the European Union has no competence in determining who can enter into a marriage union in individual countries," adding that this resolution has no binding force for Poland, which has its own constitution and will further adhere to "its own rules."

Poland is one of the European countries that offer no legal recognition to same-sex unions, either in the form of marriage or civil unions. Article 18 of the Polish Constitution defines marriage as "a union of a man and a woman". Same-sex couples in Poland also have no legal right to adopt children.

