Poland Will Not Open Market for Ukraine Grain After Grain Deal Termination- Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Poland will not open its market for Ukrainian grain after the termination of the grain deal, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"This is a task for the European Commission, for the US administration in developing appropriate mechanisms for the export of Ukrainian grain.

We can play a constructive role, but we will not be forced to open our market to the detriment of the interests of the Polish farmers," Morawiecki told journalists in Brussels.

Poland is ready to ensure the transit of Ukrainian grain, the official added.

