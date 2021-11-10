Poland Will Propose to Strengthen Sanctions Against Belarus - Morawiecki

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Poland will propose to strengthen sanctions against Belarus at the next meeting of the European Council, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"We will come out in favor of strengthening sanctions at the next meeting of the European Council," Morawiecki said, answering questions from parliament members on Tuesday.

Poland does not rule out that the migration crisis on the border with Belarus will drag on for years, he added.