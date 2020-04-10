Poland Wishes to See COVID-19 Restrictions Relaxed in Mid-April - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Poland wishes to loosen some of COVID-19 restrictions starting mid-April provided that the epidemiological situation improves, the head of the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"Certainly, we would like to see some restrictions lifted after the [Catholic Easter] holidays. This is obviously connected with the resumption of economic activity.

Many countries are planning such actions, including our neighbors," Michal Dworczyk told reporters.

He added that his country "would like to move in this direction too" if the epidemiological situation permits.

The statement comes a day after the country extended the external border closure until May 3. Cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, beauty salons and other similar businesses will remain closed until at least April 19.

As of Friday, Poland has updated its COVID-19 case count by 167 to 5,742. The death toll is standing at 175.