Poland Working On Abolishing Disciplinary Court Chamber As Ordered By EU - Morawiecki

Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:25 PM

Poland is underway working on abolishing the controversial Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, in accordance with the European Court of Justice's ruling, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday

On Wednesday, the top EU court obligated Warsaw to pay $1.16 million daily until it terminates the work of the disciplinary chamber.

"The work on the law is in progress. The work has been going on for some time already. In March or April, in May at the latest, the analysis was carried out. I think that a compromise option, which will be suitable for mister President, will crystallize out within a few months," Morawiecki told reporters.

In July, the EU court ordered Warsaw to terminate the operations of the disciplinary chamber, authorized to remove judges from their posts, which Brussels considered a threat to the judiciary independence in the country. However, Poland refused to abide by the ruling, saying that its national constitution takes precedence over EU law. After that, the European Commission asked the EU court to impose financial sanctions on Poland to make it implement the court decision.

