MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday he was concerned about weariness among Europeans, many of whom, he said, wanted the conflict in Ukraine to end as quickly as possible.

"They want a quick ceasefire, armistice in Ukraine almost at any price, maybe not all of them but there are politicians in Western Europe who think so: ceasefire at any price, the sooner the better, as quickly as possible," he said at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC.

The Polish leader said the question of the West's determination to continue supporting Ukraine during Russia's military operation was "one of the most important" ones.

"I have serious fears that public opinion in Western Europe, in particular, and potentially in the United States as well, is getting more and more tired. I see more and more fatigue everywhere in Western Europe," he said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said last week that his country was the third-largest provider of military equipment to Ukraine after the United States and the United Kingdom, with weapon donations reaching billions of Dollars. The European Union partially reimburses money spent on Ukraine through a solidarity fund.