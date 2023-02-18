UrduPoint.com

Poland Would Provide Kiev With MiG-29 Fighters Only Jointly With NATO States - Morawiecki

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Poland is ready to supply MiG-29 fighter aircraft to Ukraine only together with other NATO countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the Munich Security Conference.

Asked whether Poland could provide Kiev with F-16 fighter aircraft, the second of the two types of fighters in service in the Polish military, Morawiecki told reporters on Friday that Poland was ready to send the other jets (the MiG-29s) to Ukraine, along with other countries, "as part of a NATO decision.

On January 30, Morawiecki told reporters that Poland could hand over its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine only in coordination with NATO.

Earlier in January, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, spoke in favor of sending fighter jets to Ukraine, in particular, US-made F-16 fighters or Soviet-made fighters from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic.

