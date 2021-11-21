WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Poland has not yet made the final decision on whether or not to close the Kuznica railroad checkpoint on the border with Belarus after the expiry of its ultimatum over the ongoing migrant crisis, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Sunday.

Poland suspended the Kuznica checkpoint 10 days ago after undocumented migrants tried to force the border. On Thursday, the Polish government warned that it would close the railroad checkpoint if Belarus fails to address the crisis by Sunday.

"There is no such decision made at the moment, but we are analyzing developments on the Polish-Belarusian border," Muller told journalists.