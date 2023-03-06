UrduPoint.com

Poland's 2023 Parliamentary Elections Set To Overturn Political Landscape - Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Poland's 2023 Parliamentary Elections Set to Overturn Political Landscape - Survey

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski may lose the upcoming 2023 parliamentary elections this fall by not securing enough seats to form a ruling coalition, and, as a result, opposition parties may come to power, a survey conducted by the United Surveys laboratory showed on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski may lose the upcoming 2023 parliamentary elections this fall by not securing enough seats to form a ruling coalition, and, as a result, opposition parties may come to power, a survey conducted by the United Surveys laboratory showed on Monday.

The parliamentary elections should take place in Poland this fall, and the party that will emerge victorious will form a ruling coalition.

A plurality of respondents were still willing to vote for PiS (34.7%), the survey showed. Almost 28% of people said they were going to vote for the opposition Civic Coalition alliance, and 8.2% for the coalition of left-wing parties.

Next with 7.3% of voters came the alliance of far-right and Eurosceptic parties, the Confederation, which could potentially enter a coalition with PiS in the future.

The Confederation is followed by Poland 2050, which is supported by 7.1% of respondents, and the Polish People's Party with 6.9% of voters, according to the survey.

Thus, if allied with the Confederation, Law and Justice would get only 225 out of 460 seats in the country's parliament, which is six seats less than required for a majority. However, 7% of respondents said that they had not made a decision yet on which party to vote for.

Besides, the poll predicts a relatively low turnout for the elections. Around 40% of respondents are not going to vote at all, and 2.3% have not made their minds up yet, it said.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 adult Polish citizens using CAWI, an internet polling method, and CATI, a telephone interviewing method, from March 3-5.

