WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Poland's agenda for its presidency in the European Council in 2025 will include the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the union, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

"In a year and a half, we will accept Poland's presidency in the EU. We need to be perfectly prepared," he said in a televised address.

Duda named three focus areas he had planned for the Polish presidency in the bloc.

"The first one is the strengthening of the Transatlantic cooperation, of the relations between the EU and the US. The second objective is the further enlargement of the union by (the accession of) Ukraine, Moldova, Western Balkans, and in the future, of other aspiring countries. The third objective is the strengthening of the European energy security," he said.

To implement those "ambitious" objectives, a close cooperation is needed between the president, the cabinet and the two chambers of the national parliament, Duda said.

"That is why tomorrow, I will propose a bill that will outline this cooperation in the context of Poland's presidency in the EU," he concluded.

The European leaders granted candidate status to Moldova and Ukraine at a summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022. The negotiation on their accession to the union will start once the two countries fulfill a number of conditions outlined in the European Commission's opinion on their EU membership application, including certain political reforms.