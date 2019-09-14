UrduPoint.com
Poland's 9 Political Forces Join Race For Parliament Seats

Sat 14th September 2019

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Nine political parties and coalitions entered the electoral battle ahead of the parliamentary election in Poland on October 13.

The National Electoral Commission announced the numbers from the draw results under which the political forces participating in the elections are registered and would be allocated on ballot papers.

A total of nine election committees took part in the numbers drawing, which registered lists of their candidates for the Sejm in more than one constituency. The first five seats drew lots between election committees that registered their electoral lists in all Constituencies.

The Polish People's Party (PSL) is the first to go to the polls, the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) came second, followed by the the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD), the nationalist Confederation party and the Civil Coalition (KO), which gathered around the largest opposition party Civic Platform (PO).

Numbers six through nine were received by those election committees that did not register their lists in all constituencies.

The sixth party in line is the Right Wing of the Republic, followed by the National Party of Retirees and Pensioners, the Nonpartisan Bloc for Cooperation with the Government, and rapper Piotr Liroy's party.

The Polish parliament has 460 seats in its lower chamber, the Sejm, and 100 seats in the senate. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent for individual parties and 7 percent for coalitions.

