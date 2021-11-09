The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that accusations of the involvement of Belarusian servicemen in the crisis on the border of the two countries were unfounded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that accusations of the involvement of Belarusian servicemen in the crisis on the border of the two countries were unfounded.

"On November 8, 2021, at 17:00 Minsk time, on the initiative of the Polish side in the city of Warsaw, a meeting was held between the defense attache at the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Poland, Col. Alexey Bortnik, with representatives of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Poland on the issue of alleged 'breach of the Polish border Belarusian servicemen and their involvement in the migration crisis.' At the same time, no evidence, recorded by means of objective control, was presented," the statement says.

It is noted that in this context, the Belarusian military representative noted the following: "The Belarusian Defense Ministry has always been committed to the principles of good neighborliness and the importance of maintaining a bilateral dialogue to resolve any conflict and disputable situations. According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the deployment of 10,000 Polish military personnel at the Polish-Belarusian border (as announced by the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland on October 25, 2021) is a significant military activity.

Also, the Belarusian military attache noted that the implementation of this activity without notifying the Belarusian side was a violation of bilateral additional agreements on regional confidence and security measures. These agreements provide for the notification and invitation of observers of military activities, in which 6,000 or more military personnel take part.

"Until now, Minsk has not received any notification or invitation of observers from the Polish side. In confirmation of its good intentions, the Polish side was offered to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the concerns raised on both sides. However, we have not received a response so far," the defense ministry said.

The ministry noted that "taking into account the above, the Belarusian Defense Ministry considers the accusations of the Polish side unfounded and unsubstantiated, and also that the Polish Defense Ministry is not aimed at a constructive resolution of the issue and deliberately brings the current conflict situation to the political level."