VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Polish chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Tuesday it would reconvene the OSCE Permanent Council in reinforced format in the light of the Russian recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

"Chairmanship-in-Office of the @OSCE will propose to reconvene the #OSCE's Permanent Council asap in reinforced format, i.e. with participation of capitals in the debate. Fueling conflict by violation of international law and agreements must not remain unanswered," Adam Hałaciński, Poland's permanent representative to the OSCE, tweeted.

The meeting will begin today at 14:00 GMT and will be held in a mixed format, according to a statement issued by the Polish chairmanship. Warsaw will be represented by a deputy foreign minister.