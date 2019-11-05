UrduPoint.com
Poland's Change To Retirement Age Of Judges Breaks EU Law

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:59 PM

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Poland's change to the retirement age of its judges breaks EU law, the bloc's top court ruled Tuesday, intensifying a showdown between Brussels and the conservative government in Warsaw over democratic standards.

Rules Poland brought in two years ago, setting lower retirement ages and making them different for male and female judges, "are contrary to EU law," the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said, siding with the European Commission.

