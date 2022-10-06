MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Poland's claims to Russia regarding reparations for the losses of Warsaw during World War II are political fantasies, Oleg Tyapkin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department (3ED), told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Polish authorities said they were demanding 6.2 trillion złoty (about $1.

3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages from World War II. At the same time, Polish politicians have repeatedly stated that they hope to receive reparations not only from Germany, but also from Russia.

"Inadequate claims of the Polish political circles to Russia, related to the losses that Poland suffered during the Second World War, lie in the realm of political fantasies," Tyapkin said.