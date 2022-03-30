Donald Tusk, a former president of the European Council and the current leader of Polish opposition, on Wednesday blamed the growing bread prices on the Polish government's continuous confrontation with the European Commission over a series of domestic policy choices

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Donald Tusk, a former president of the European Council and the current leader of Polish opposition, on Wednesday blamed the growing bread prices on the Polish government's continuous confrontation with the European Commission over a series of domestic policy choices.

"The forecasts saying that bread may cost up to 10 zlotys (about $2.4) at cheapest by the end of the year are causing great concern," Tusk told reporters.

The politician believes that the surging prices are the effect of Poland's obligation to pay 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in EU-imposed daily fines for the refusal to rescind a controversial judicial reform and shut down the Turow coal mine near the Czech border.

"I would like to address the government to withdraw the money, which is waiting for us, from Europe.

This money may be used as an additional funding to purchase fertilizers," Tusk added.

In May 2021, the Czech Republic filed a complaint over the Polish coal mine with the EU court, saying that the mining works affect the quality of water in Czech regions across the border from the mine. The court ordered Poland to immediately stop the mining, but Poland refused to comply. Last September, the EU court ruled that Poland pay $585,000 every day until the coal mine stops operating.

Poland's refusal to abolish a disciplinary chamber of judges, which the EU considered a threat to the independence of the Polish judiciary, brought it another EU court ruling to pay 1 million euros per day last October.