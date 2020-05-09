(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poland has recorded 144 new coronavirus cases since Friday night, taking the total tally to 15,510, the Health Ministry has said

One patient died from virus-related complications in the past 24 hours. The death toll is now 777.

A further 2,768 people are being treated in hospitals, while 102,996 others are self-isolating with coronavirus at home.

Poland announced a state of epidemic in mid-March 20, which granted authorities greater powers to deal with the health crisis. It has reimposed controls at the internal borders with EU countries and denied entry to foreigners.