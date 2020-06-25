WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Poland's COVID-19 case total has surpassed 33,000 after the Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday that 298 new positive tests for the disease have been registered over the past 24 hours, indicating that the outbreak is not slowing in the country.

The latest rise to the case total is in line with the ministry's reporting over the previous seven days, which has seen the daily number of new positive tests range from 294 to 311.

As of Thursday, 33,119 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Poland since the start of the outbreak, with more than 12,000 positive tests reported in the Silesian voivodeship, in the south of the country.

A further 16 deaths resulting from complications related to the coronavirus disease were reported in Poland on Thursday, taking the country's COVID-19 death toll to 1,412, the ministry said.

In total, 1,974 people remain hospitalized in the country with the disease and 18,654 individuals have been discharged, the ministry said.

The Polish government has taken steps to relax the social distancing measures that were enforced to curb the spread of the disease. The compulsory wearing of protective facial coverings in public places was lifted on May 30 and fitness clubs, swimming pools, and cinemas were allowed to reopen from June 6.