WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus infection in Poland is declining, the country's ministry of health said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 dynamics in Poland went sharply up in November, hitting a record daily increase of 27,875 new cases and 674 new deaths in one day.

According to the ministry of health, 13,879 people remain in hospitals across Poland due to COVID-19, of whom 1,406 are on ventilators. On Tuesday, there were 14,596 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Over the past 24 hours, Poland registered 7,156 COVID-19 cases,

To date, Poland has confirmed 1,496,665 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 36,443, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In mid-December, Poland announced a nationwide quarantine from December 28 to January 17 due to the coronavirus, banning ski slopes, and shops other than grocery stores from working. Earlier in January, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland might open restaurants and hotels in February, noting that this decision depended on a number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, the situation in Poland's neighboring countries and the vaccination progress.