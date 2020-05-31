MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Poland's COVID-19 tally has reached 23,686 as another 115 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Poland between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the Health Ministry said.

A day before, the country registered 221 cases over the same period, while on Friday the increase in new cases stood at 141.

Since April, Poland has been witnessing a general downward trend in new infections.

The death toll has risen by three to 1,064. A day before, no fatalities were reported.

In mid-May, the Polish government began the third stage of relaxing the lockdown. food and beauty services have been allowed to reopen as long as businesses can ensure that clients maintain social distancing.