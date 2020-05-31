UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 23,600 As New Cases Decline - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Poland's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 23,600 as New Cases Decline - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Poland's COVID-19 tally has reached 23,686 as another 115 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Poland between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the Health Ministry said.

A day before, the country registered 221 cases over the same period, while on Friday the increase in new cases stood at 141.

Since April, Poland has been witnessing a general downward trend in new infections.

The death toll has risen by three to 1,064. A day before, no fatalities were reported.

In mid-May, the Polish government began the third stage of relaxing the lockdown. food and beauty services have been allowed to reopen as long as businesses can ensure that clients maintain social distancing.

Related Topics

Same Poland April Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

40 minutes ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

3 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.