(@FahadShabbir)

Poland's COVID-19 tally is approaching 23,000 as another 141 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Poland between Thursday evening and Friday morning, the Health Ministry said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Poland's COVID-19 tally is approaching 23,000 as another 141 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Poland between Thursday evening and Friday morning, the Health Ministry said.

A day before, the country registered 127 cases over the same period. Since April, Poland has been witnessing a general downward trend in new infections.

The case count now stands at 22,964.

The death toll has risen by five to 1,043. A day before, two fatalities were reported. On Monday, Poland reported no COVID-19 fatalities for the first time since late March.

Over 2,000 coronavirus patients remain in hospitals nationwide, and 79,995 people are under quarantine. More than 10,600 patients have recovered.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Polish people will be allowed to go outside without wearing protective masks starting Saturday if they maintain a social distance of two meters (6.6 feet). Wearing masks will still be required in grocery stores and other public places.