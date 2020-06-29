(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Poland's incumbent President Andrzej Duda and opposition Civic Platform candidate Rafal Trzaskowski have won the first round of Sunday's presidential election and are on course to face each other in the second round in July, according to an exit poll conducted by Ipsos.

The first round of Poland's presidential election had 11 candidates compete against each other. Polling places closed minutes ago at 9 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

According to Ipsos, Duda came first with 41.8 percent of the votes cast, with Trzaskowski second at 30.4 percent.

The two candidates are set to face each other in the second round on July 12.