UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland's Duda, Opposition Candidate Trzaskowski Win 1st Round Of Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Poland's Duda, Opposition Candidate Trzaskowski Win 1st Round of Presidential Election

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Poland's incumbent President Andrzej Duda and opposition Civic Platform candidate Rafal Trzaskowski have won the first round of Sunday's presidential election and are on course to face each other in the second round in July, according to an exit poll conducted by Ipsos.

The first round of Poland's presidential election had 11 candidates compete against each other. Polling places closed minutes ago at 9 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

According to Ipsos, Duda came first with 41.8 percent of the votes cast, with Trzaskowski second at 30.4 percent.

The two candidates are set to face each other in the second round on July 12. 

Related Topics

Election Poland July Sunday Opposition P

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

56 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s leadership is keen to advance countryâ€™s ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

3 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.