Poland's Duda Says Discussed With Trump Possibility Of Further Boosting US Troop Presence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Poland's Duda Says Discussed With Trump Possibility of Further Boosting US Troop Presence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda said he and US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of sending additional US troops to Poland during a meeting on Wednesday.

"There is a possibility of a further increase in American troops in our country," Duda said at a press briefing following the meeting at the White House.

