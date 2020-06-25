Poland's Duda Says Discussed With Trump Possibility Of Further Boosting US Troop Presence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda said he and US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of sending additional US troops to Poland during a meeting on Wednesday.
"There is a possibility of a further increase in American troops in our country," Duda said at a press briefing following the meeting at the White House.