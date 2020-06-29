UrduPoint.com
Poland's Duda To Win 2nd Round Of Presidential Election - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

Poland's Duda to Win 2nd Round of Presidential Election - Poll

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Poland's incumbent President Andrzej Duda is expected to win the second round of the presidential election, a poll commissioned by the Telewizja Polska (TVP) broadcaster revealed.

Duda and opposition Civic Platform candidate Rafal Trzaskowski have won the first round of Sunday's presidential election and are on course to face each other in the second round on July 12, according to an exit poll conducted by Ipsos. The first round of Poland's presidential election had 11 candidates compete against each other. Polling places closed at 9 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

According to the TVP poll, 50.9 percent of voters are ready to cast their ballots for Duda and 49.

1 percent for Trzaskowski in the second round.

The survey's method, the number of respondents and the margin of error were not specified.

According to another survey conducted by the Kantar TNS, Duda will win the second round of elections with a result of 45.5 percent of the vote against Trzaskowski's 44.7 percent.

Following Sunday's exit poll results, Duda said that the voters of candidates who did not enter the second round should vote for him.

Addressing his electors, the incumbent president promised that by the end of his new five-year term, the average salary in the country would reach 2,000 Euros ($2,244).

