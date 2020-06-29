UrduPoint.com
Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance To 2nd Round Of Presidential Election - Commission

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Poland's incumbent president, Andrzej Duda, and opposition Civic Platform candidate Rafal Trzaskowski will face each other in the presidential election runoff in July after winning in the first round with 45.24 percent and 28.92 percent of the votes, respectively, the Polish National Electoral Commission said, after counting votes from 87.16 percent of the polling stations

The first round of Poland's presidential election had 11 candidates compete against each other on Sunday.

The commission's numbers did not fundamentally differ from the results of the latest exit poll conducted by Ipsos, according to which candidates Duda and Tshaskovsky won 41.8 percent and 30.4 percent of the vote, respectively.

The second round of elections will be held on July 12.

