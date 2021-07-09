UrduPoint.com
Poland's Fitness-Clubs Suing State Treasury For Compensation Of Lockdown Losses - Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Polish fitness-clubs are suing the State Treasury over financial losses suffered during COVID-19 lockdown and are demanding compensation for lost business, Polska Federacja Fitness (Fitness Federation of Poland) official Tomasz Napiorkowski said on Friday.

"One hundred and fifty entrepreneurs representing over 500 fitness-clubs filed a collective action to the State Treasury through the District Court in Warsaw," Napiorkowski told reporters.

Napiorkowski stated that the plaintiffs intend to make the State Treasury liable for all the losses they incurred pending introduced lockdown, which led to the closure of their businesses.

According to the debt register of Poland, fitness industry's indebtedness is over 14 million zlotys ($3.7 million), as of early 2021.

The official insists that the state took illegitimate measures as part of its anti-COVID policy, as regulations on temporary closure of fitness centers during two lockdowns were issued on the local level, based on ordinances, but not the way that is stipulated in the Constitution.

Polish fitness centers and gyms were closed in October 2020 and reopened on in May 2021.

