UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland's Governing Right Loses Majority In Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:18 PM

Poland's governing right loses majority in parliament

Poland's ruling right-wing coalition on Friday formally lost its majority in the lower house of parliament after three lawmakers left to form their own group, though they did not rule out their continued backing of the government

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Poland's ruling right-wing coalition on Friday formally lost its majority in the lower house of parliament after three lawmakers left to form their own group, though they did not rule out their continued backing of the government.

In power since 2015, the Law and Justice (PiS) party now has 229 seats out of 460 in the lower house, though it can often count on the support of other right-wing groups.

It also recently signed a cooperation agreement with the small Kukiz15 party set up by punk rocker Pawel Kukiz, which has four lawmakers.

PiS spokeswoman Anita Czerwinska insisted that the government remains in control of the lower house, as "what matters is how the lawmakers vote".

But the main opposition party, the liberal Civic Platform (PO), hailed the defections "as a symbolic moment." "The government no longer has the stable majority it had for six years," PO spokesman Jan Grabiec told reporters.

In the opposition-controlled senate, the upper house of parliament, the PiS has 48 out of 100 seats.

The three lawmakers who jumped ship said the PiS had drifted from its original ideals, notably criticising the government's handling of the pandemic and its energy policy. They also said small businesses had received insufficient aid.

From now on, "we will examine in depth all bills, coming from both sides of the political divide, without prejudice," said one of the trio, Zbigniew Girzynski.

He added that their departure was a "warning" for the governing party.

"If the PiS fails to get back on track, we're convinced that our parliamentary group will expand to other PiS lawmakers, since I know there are many people who share our dissatisfaction," he told reporters.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Vote Po 2015 All From Government Agreement Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador Says US Officials Were Instruct ..

35 seconds ago

US Not Going to Return Seized Diplomatic Property ..

36 seconds ago

ICAO Council President Schedules Meeting on Ryanai ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan put on FATF grey list in PML-N's tenure: ..

41 seconds ago

Daraz works towards safer online deliveries levera ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Diplomats in US Still Have Visa Issues - A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.