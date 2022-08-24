UrduPoint.com

Poland's Imported Coal Of Lower Quality, Poor Substitute For Russian Fuel - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Poland's Imported Coal of Lower Quality, Poor Substitute for Russian Fuel - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The coal imported by Poland has a very low calorific value and can only partially replace Russian or Polish coal, while costing much more, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Wednesday.

Poland completely banned the import of coal from Russia in April, which had a negative affect on the availability of coal on the market and raised its price. The cost of a tonne of coal from private suppliers reaches 3,000 Polish zlotys (about $620). In early July, Poland's Ministry of Climate and Environment temporarily abolished the quality requirements for the coal used for heating for 60 days.

"By roughly evaluating the types of coal imported into our country, we can say that from one tonne of such raw materials only about 15-20% can be used for heating," the president of the Polish Mining Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Lukash Horbacz, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The European Union has also vowed to reduce its dependency on Russian energy.  

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk Price Poland Chamber February April July Market Commerce From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

The Style Icon â€“ Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon â€“ Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

2 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

7 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.