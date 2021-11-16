The spokesman for Poland's special services, Stanislaw Zaryn, on Tuesday assessed the actions of the Polish security forces on the border with Belarus amid the migrant crisis as "excellent."

"Our soldiers and border guards performed the task excellently. The first wave of attacks on the border has been contained," Zaryn said on Twitter.