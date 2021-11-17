Poland's intentions to involve NATO in resolving the migration crisis on the border with Belarus are provocative, dangerous, and can lead to escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Poland's intentions to involve NATO in resolving the migration crisis on the border with Belarus are provocative, dangerous, and can lead to escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

After a meeting at the Polish National Security Bureau with the participation of Polish President Andrzej Duda, presidential office spokesman Jakub Kumoch, said that NATO allies were offering assistance to Warsaw on the border with Belarus, where migrants had gathered, and Poland was considering this option.

"As for Poland's calls to NATO to take part in resolving the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, in general it is provocative and very dangerous. It could lead to unnecessary escalation of the situation," Zakharova said at a briefing.