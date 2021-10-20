The head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski called he European Union's program to reduce emissions into the atmosphere (Fit for 55) meaningless and blamed Russia for contributing to Europe's energy crisis

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski called he European Union's program to reduce emissions into the atmosphere (Fit for 55) meaningless and blamed Russia for contributing to Europe's energy crisis.

"Here we will really have to take the fight, because it is clearly visible that the actions of the Russians aimed at raising gas prices are radically changing energy security on our continent. And if we had not taken into account these circumstances, but blindly delved into some concepts, it would have ended tragically for the Europeans," Kaczynski said in an interview with Gazeta Polska.

In response to accusations of high gas prices, the Kremlin previously stated that Western politicians miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources - Europe hoped for wind generation, and there was no wind for several months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called statements about Russia's use of gas as a weapon complete nonsense. Moscow has repeatedly noted that Gazprom fulfills all its obligations to European partners and is ready to sell more gas.

"I think that this cold shower prepared by Moscow sobered the leaders of several states and inclined them to rationality. Moreover, at least part of this so-called green policy is madness, and in other cases, theories without evidence. It is impossible to say that Europe, which emits 8% of gases, is changing the climate," the head of PiS added.

Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the price of the nearest futures contracts on the Dutch TTF index was about $515 per thousand cubic meters, and in early October it exceeded the $1,900 mark, reaching a historical record. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents.