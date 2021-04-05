UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland's Largest Airport Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Poland's Largest Airport Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The evacuation of passengers has started from the Warsaw Chopin Airport, Poland's biggest airport, over a bomb threat, Dagmara Bielec-Janas, spokesperson for the Polish Border Guard, told reporters.

"The services of the Warsaw Chopin Airport have received information that an explosive device may be on board one of the planes," she said.

The spokesperson added that the evacuation of passengers was underway. Bomb squad officers are searching the aircraft mentioned in the received message.

Another spokesperson, Piotr Rudzki, said that the bomb threat message concerned a Turkish Airlines plane that had arrived in Warsaw from Istanbul.

Related Topics

Warsaw Istanbul Poland May Border From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed calls King Abdullah II, re-affir ..

12 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima announces theme of Emirati Women’ ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces $3 bn investment in Iraq: Joint Stat ..

1 hour ago

Update: Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minis ..

2 hours ago

UAE Regional Climate Dialogue concludes; Group Sta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.