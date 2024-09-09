Open Menu

Poland's Longest River Hits Record Low Water Level

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Poland's longest river hits record low water level

The water level of the Vistula, Poland's longest river, has reached a new low as much of the country experiences drought conditions due to a persistent heatwave and reduced rainfall, the Polish Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) reported on Monday

WARSAW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The water level of the Vistula, Poland's longest river, has reached a new low as much of the country experiences drought conditions due to a persistent heatwave and reduced rainfall, the Polish Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) reported on Monday.

IMGW reported a lowest water level of 25 cm at the Bulwary Wislane station on the Vistula in central Warsaw on Sunday. However, a new record low of 24 cm was recorded on Monday, according to the Polish Press Agency. The IMGW forecasts indicate that the Vistula's water level could continue to decline in the coming days.

At the Nadwilanowka station on the Vistula in southern Warsaw, the water level fell to 57 cm on Monday. Before this summer, the previous lowest level recorded at the station was 68 cm in 2022.

The Vistula, Poland's longest and most important waterway, flows notably through the country's second-largest city Krakow as well as the capital, Warsaw.

IMGW reported that low water levels were recorded at 71 percent of Poland's hydrological stations, with 295 stations -- nearly half of the total -- indicating hydrological drought. Currently, 13 of the 16 provinces are experiencing low water levels.

IMGW warned on Friday that the fire danger is classified as extremely high across the country. The unusually high temperatures, ranging from 12 to 13 degrees Celsius above the September average, are attributed to a massive high-pressure system that has been directing hot air into central Europe.

Related Topics

Fire Water Europe Drought Warsaw Poland September Sunday From

Recent Stories

105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one w ..

105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week

6 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

13 minutes ago
 Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company f ..

Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..

13 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

13 minutes ago
 Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case

Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case

13 minutes ago
 Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of ..

Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of crops

14 minutes ago
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebratio ..

21 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti anno ..

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty afte ..

21 minutes ago
 DC awards shield,cash prize to first position hold ..

DC awards shield,cash prize to first position holder in 'Naat' competition

6 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in separate incidents

One killed, two injured in separate incidents

6 minutes ago
 PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express ..

PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express from major accident

6 minutes ago
 Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-N ..

Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World