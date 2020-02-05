(@FahadShabbir)

Poland's presidential election is scheduled for May 10, speaker of the lower house of parliament Elzbieta Witek said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Poland's presidential election is scheduled for May 10, speaker of the lower house of parliament Elzbieta Witek said on Wednesday.

According to Polish law, the lower house speaker sets the presidential election date.