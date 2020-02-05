UrduPoint.com
Poland's Lower House Speaker Sets Presidential Election For May 10

Poland's Lower House Speaker Sets Presidential Election for May 10

Poland's presidential election is scheduled for May 10, speaker of the lower house of parliament Elzbieta Witek said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Poland's presidential election is scheduled for May 10, speaker of the lower house of parliament Elzbieta Witek said on Wednesday.

According to Polish law, the lower house speaker sets the presidential election date.

