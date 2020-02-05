Poland's Lower House Speaker Sets Presidential Election For May 10
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:09 PM
Poland's presidential election is scheduled for May 10, speaker of the lower house of parliament Elzbieta Witek said on Wednesday
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Poland's presidential election is scheduled for May 10, speaker of the lower house of parliament Elzbieta Witek said on Wednesday.
According to Polish law, the lower house speaker sets the presidential election date.