(@FahadShabbir)

Poland's Mabion SA biotechnology company said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the US Novavax pharmaceutical company on the transfer of the manufacturing technology of the latter's COVID-19 vaccine candidat

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Poland's Mabion SA biotechnology company said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the US Novavax pharmaceutical company on the transfer of the manufacturing technology of the latter's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

"The Mabion SA board of directors informs that on March 3, 2021, [it] reached a framework agreement with US-based Novavax Inc, under which the [polish] company with the participation of Novavax will take measures to transfer the antigen manufacturing technology of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate .

.. and conduct commercial trials of the process at the company's plant," Mabion SA said in a statement.

The agreement aims at including the Polish company's plant in the supply chain for the commercial production of the vaccine candidate, Mabion added.

In late January, Novavax announced that its vaccine candidate had proved to be 89.3-percent effective at preventing COVID-19 in participants in its phase 3 clinical trial in the UK, and around 86-percent effective at protecting against the UK variant.