WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, a presidential candidate from Poland's main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), withdrew from the race on Friday.

"I will not run in the [presidential] election," Kidawa-Blonska said at a briefing at parliament, adding that she is sure that in several weeks, Poland will have a new president and the difficult legal and constitutional situation in the country will end.

Meanwhile, the speaker for the upper house of parliament, Tomasz Grodzki, told reporters that the opposition party would select a new candidate in the near future. The speaker did not specify the Names of the possible candidates but did not deny that Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and former Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski are being considered.

The first round of the presidential election in Poland was scheduled for May 10. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the authorities decided on Sunday to not hold it on the set date. The speaker of the Polish parliament's lower house was given 14 days to announce a new date for the election.

Apart from Kidawa-Blonska, nine other candidates are currently competing for the office, including incumbent President Andrzej Duda.