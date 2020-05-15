UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland's Main Opposition Party Candidate Pulls Out Of Presidential Race

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:51 PM

Poland's Main Opposition Party Candidate Pulls Out of Presidential Race

Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, a presidential candidate from Poland's main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), withdrew from the race on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, a presidential candidate from Poland's main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), withdrew from the race on Friday.

"I will not run in the [presidential] election," Kidawa-Blonska said at a briefing at parliament, adding that she is sure that in several weeks, Poland will have a new president and the difficult legal and constitutional situation in the country will end.

Meanwhile, the speaker for the upper house of parliament, Tomasz Grodzki, told reporters that the opposition party would select a new candidate in the near future. The speaker did not specify the Names of the possible candidates but did not deny that Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and former Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski are being considered.

The first round of the presidential election in Poland was scheduled for May 10. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the authorities decided on Sunday to not hold it on the set date. The speaker of the Polish parliament's lower house was given 14 days to announce a new date for the election.

Apart from Kidawa-Blonska, nine other candidates are currently competing for the office, including incumbent President Andrzej Duda.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Po Warsaw Poland May Sunday From Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Khusro Bakhtyar appreciates IMF's support of $ 1.3 ..

2 seconds ago

One patient dies due to COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospit ..

3 seconds ago

Coronavirus or election? Malawi gambles in push fo ..

5 seconds ago

Swabi Food Authority confiscates fake drinks

5 minutes ago

ECC approves mechanism for cash transfers to labou ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Foreign Minister Confirms Country Start ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.